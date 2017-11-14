Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Pizza Box License Plate

(ABCNews.go.com)

A driver in Massachusetts was busted for driving with a license plate made out of a pizza box and magic marker??!!

Hopkinton, Massachusetts police spotted a license plate so poorly fabricated they decided it had to be shared for everyone to see over the weekend.

In a message shared on Facebook Sunday, the town’s police department gave advice “to those aspiring to make their own license plates,” attaching a photo of a car with a fake plate.

“Don’t,” the department wrote. “But if you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers.”

