Nick Jonas Admits That His Mom Still Does His Laundry

Nick Jonas’ mom still does his laundry!

Nick Jonas is 25 years old and has been rich and famous for more than HALF his life. But that doesn’t mean he’s totally independent. In fact, his mom still does his LAUNDRY.

He says laundry is the first thing he thinks about after going back home to visit his parents. But he’s not taking advantage. She WANTS the job. Quote, “I ask my mom to do my laundry. She does it every time, with a big smile!

“Now that her four sons are out of the house and have their own lives . . . any chance she gets to be mom again [is] a really nice thing for her.”

