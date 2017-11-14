Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Family’s 1 Dinner Rule

Filed Under: dinner, family, Kate Hudson, parenting, rules

Kate Hudson has revealed that she has one rule in her household when it comes time for dinner. “I started to turn off the television and take the phones away and iPads away,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “It doesn’t come without the, ‘Ugh, Mom.’ But those times are just priceless.” The mom of two also shares that she’s had a “pie obsession” since her first pregnancy and now bakes nine pies every Thanksgiving. Her favorite is “apple caramel pecan pie.”

Do you have a rule at dinner time? Let us know and leave a comment on Facebook!

