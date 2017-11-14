Kate Hudson Reveals Her Family’s 1 Dinner Rule

Kate Hudson has revealed that she has one rule in her household when it comes time for dinner. “I started to turn off the television and take the phones away and iPads away,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “It doesn’t come without the, ‘Ugh, Mom.’ But those times are just priceless.” The mom of two also shares that she’s had a “pie obsession” since her first pregnancy and now bakes nine pies every Thanksgiving. Her favorite is “apple caramel pecan pie.”

