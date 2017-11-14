“GQ” Magazine’s Men Of The Year

“GQ” released the covers for their annual ‘Men of the Year’ issue yesterday.

They chose Colin Kaepernick, who’s probably one of THE MOST controversial person they could have chosen.

Colin didn’t give an interview to “GQ”, but he did pose for photos, and he’s also featured on one of the covers. The others went to Gal Gadot, ‘The Wonder Woman of the Year’ . . . Stephen Colbert, ‘The Bad Hombre of the Year’ . . . and Kevin Durant, ‘The Champion of the Year.’

