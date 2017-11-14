Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

"GQ" Magazine's Men Of The Year

(GQ.com)

“GQ” released the covers for their annual ‘Men of the Year’ issue yesterday.

"GQ" revealed its annual 'Men of the Year' winners yesterday, and for the 'Citizen of the Year' they definitely didn't go with the safe choice…

They chose Colin Kaepernick, who’s probably one of THE MOST controversial person they could have chosen.

Colin didn’t give an interview to “GQ”, but he did pose for photos, and he’s also featured on one of the covers. The others went to Gal Gadot, ‘The Wonder Woman of the Year’ . . . Stephen Colbert, ‘The Bad Hombre of the Year’ . . . and Kevin Durant, ‘The Champion of the Year.’

