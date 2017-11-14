Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Going To Thanksgiving Dinners

(Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The average person will go to more than one Thanksgiving dinner this year.

According to a new survey by Boston Market, Americans will go to an average of 1.7 Thanksgiving dinners or meals this year.

Here are a few more results from the survey…

1. The average Thanksgiving dinner will have nine or 10 people.

2. About a quarter of people will go to a “friendsgiving” dinner.

3. 5% will eat at a restaurant for at least one of their Thanksgiving dinners.

4. And 30% are stressed about how complicated it is to juggle all of the different places they have to be on Thanksgiving.

