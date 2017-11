Your favorite scary stories around the campfire are coming BACK to the big screen!

According to Movieweb, Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ is being made into a movie by Paramount Pictures, and that’s not even the best part.

The projected screenplay writer for the movie is Gary Dauberman, the man who wrote IT, and is responsible for Annabelle: Creation.

There is no mention of a possible release date or director, but all signs point towards scary good so far.

