The National Toy Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017

(APNews.com)

This year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has voted in…

Back in September, the National Toy Hall of Fame announced their 12 nominees for this year’s class. And they just announced the THREE toys that got enough votes from their panel of experts, historians, and teachers to make it in.

The National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2017 is: “Clue” . . . Wiffle Ball . . . and the paper airplane.

That means these nine toys didn’t make the cut: Matchbox cars . . . My Little Pony . . . “Risk” . . . the Magic 8-Ball . . . PEZ dispensers . . . fake food . . . Transformers . . . Uno cards . . . and sand. Yes, sand. Sorry, sand, maybe next year.

There have been 62 other toys voted in since the Hall of Fame was founded in 1998. Last year’s picks were Dungeons & Dragons, Fisher-Price Little People, and the swing.

Click Here to see more.

