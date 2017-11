Leave the poor girl alone!!!!

Taylor marked the release of her new album, Reputation, by performing on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. If you missed it, she held a crystal-encrusted snake microphone and showed off a dance routine to her single, “Ready For It”. She slowed things down for her second song and performed a stripped down version of “Call It What You Want”.

After her performance, several people took to Twitter to accuse her of lip synching. Anyone else sick of the haters?

Why is taylor swift lip syncing. Stay home next time — SarahLee (@SarahLeeNY) November 12, 2017

dinner conversation piece: was taylor swift suuuper nervous on snl or does her live singing voice always warble like she's underwater? — Laura (@whoreofmensa) November 9, 2009