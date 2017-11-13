Listen To Win Tickets To Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen to Jill Devine on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour at the Peabody Opera House on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Inspired by favorite Disney Junior series, the interactive concert tour includes songs from Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, as well as newest hit series Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals.

Tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.