Listen To Win Tickets To Blues vs. Ducks

Win: A pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen to Paul Cook all week for your chance to call in and win a pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Blues take on the Anaheim Ducks at Scottrade Center on November 29th.

November 29th is Jake Allen Bobblehead Night! The first 12,000 fans will take home an exclusive bobblehead featuring Blues goalie Jake Allen, presented by Pepsi. The bobblehead features a net and removable mask. Go to stlouisblues.com/tickets and grab your seats today.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.