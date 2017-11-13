Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

First Person Lines Up For Black Friday

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The FIRST person is already in line for Black Friday deals, and has been lined up since LAST TUESDAY??!!

There’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up.

When a news reporter went to interview him, he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name, and he also didn’t say what he’s hoping to buy??!!

