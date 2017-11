Are these really the foods that no one will eat on Thanksgiving?

ThisIsInsider.com just released their picks for the 10 dishes you should never make on Thanksgiving because they feel that NOBODY likes them or has time to eat them. If you are like me, MOST of these you will disagree on…

1. Canned cranberry sauce

2. Green bean casserole

3. Pecan pie

4. Ambrosia salad

5. Jell-O salad

6. Vegetable tray

7. Corn pudding

8. Giblet gravy

9. Puréed squash

10.Dinner rolls

