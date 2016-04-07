St. Louis Grandfather Walks 3 Generations Down the Aisle

As they say at every wedding – something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

One St. Louis bride had very special “something old” on her wedding day.

Julia Cain was the third person in her family to wear her heirloom wedding gown. Better still, her grandfather is the man that walked each of the brides, adorned in that sentimental gown, down the aisle.

According to Yahoo News, Cain says her grandfather was thrilled she wore the same dress as his first wife and eldest daughter. Plus he loves a discount!

Cain said as a teenager when she first tried on the dress she wasn’t too fond of it and she didn’t take a liking to it until she was actually engaged.

Her advice to many brides-to-be is give yourself time if you do plan on wearing a passed down gown, and don’t be turned off from the idea just because you don’t love the original dress!

