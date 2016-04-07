Jennifer Lopez Drops New Track ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

By Radio.com Staff
Jennifer Lopez has dropped a new single titled “Ain’t Your Mama.”
“I ain’t going cook all day, I ain’t your mama,” Lopez sings. “I ain’t going to do your laundry, I ain’t your mama. Boy, I ain’t your mama.”
Lopez has been teasing the track for about week, playing a snippet for fans during a live Facebook chat, and sharing the single’s pinup cover art.
The track was co-written by none other than Meghan Trainor. “When dreams come true,” the “No” singer tweeted.
Check out J-Lo’s new track below.
#AintYourMama TOMORROW on iTunes!!! #NewSingle https://t.co/qC6N2411rJ—
Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) April 06, 2016
When dreams come true @jlo 💋 #AINTYOMAMA #GETREADY instagram.com/p/BD1CDmsuSlw/—
Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) April 05, 2016
One Comment
