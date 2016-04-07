Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jennifer Lopez Drops New Track ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

Jennifer Lopez (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Radio.com Staff

Jennifer Lopez has dropped a new single titled “Ain’t Your Mama.”

“I ain’t going cook all day, I ain’t your mama,” Lopez sings. “I ain’t going to do your laundry, I ain’t your mama. Boy, I ain’t your mama.”

Lopez has been teasing the track for about week, playing a snippet for fans during a live Facebook chat, and sharing the single’s pinup cover art.

The track was co-written by none other than Meghan Trainor. “When dreams come true,” the “No” singer tweeted.

Check out J-Lo’s new track below.

