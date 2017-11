I’m not sure if you remember hearing about the awful story of Charlie Davis, a 15-month-old boy, who fell in a pond. He’s from the Moscow Mills area and he’s still in the hospital. Click here for the details from Fox 2.

Immaculate Conception Old Monroe (ICOM) is holding a 5K race on May 21st and proceeds will help pay for Charlie’s medical bills. If you’re interested in sponsoring the event or attending the event, here are the details: