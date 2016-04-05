Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Another Story From An Adele Concert

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

We have seen all kinds of interesting things happen during Adele’s tour … proposals, twerking, and now sound issues.

While she was performing in Birmingham, U.K., her mic and all of the backing instrumentation went silent.  Adele didn’t know that happened because she had to ask the crowd why they started cheering mid-way through the performance.

Here’s the video and the audio goes out around the 2:40 mark.  Also, I should warn you that Adele cusses at the end of the performance:

 

I love the way she handled the situation and it’s another reason why I love her!

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. annayshimitra says:
    April 5, 2016 at 11:37 am

    Awesome!!😍😍

    Reply
  2. annayshimitra says:
    April 6, 2016 at 11:51 am

    Amazing talent💜.. Could you perhaps see my blog??😍

    Reply

