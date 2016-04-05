Another Story From An Adele Concert

We have seen all kinds of interesting things happen during Adele’s tour … proposals, twerking, and now sound issues.

While she was performing in Birmingham, U.K., her mic and all of the backing instrumentation went silent. Adele didn’t know that happened because she had to ask the crowd why they started cheering mid-way through the performance.

Here’s the video and the audio goes out around the 2:40 mark. Also, I should warn you that Adele cusses at the end of the performance:

I love the way she handled the situation and it’s another reason why I love her!