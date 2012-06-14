Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

50 Shades of Reality (as read by Lance)

Jen Myers
Filed Under: 50 Shades of Grey, 50 Shades of Reality, Lance Hildebrand, Mommy Porn, Scott Dannemiller
An employee takes care of one of the 11,000 books that were damaged by a leak due to a broken water pipe in the library of the Legislature of Buenos Aires, on June 12, 2012. The public library Esteban Echeverria in the Legislature of Buenos Aires is one of the most prestigious in Argentina with a total of 32,000 copies, with legal-legislative guidance and important literature on the history of the city. AFP PHOTO/DANIEL GARCIA (Photo credit should read DANIEL GARCIA/AFP/GettyImages)

Scott Dannemiller has become an overnight hero to thousands of women.  In his blog, he talked about the phenomenon known as “50 Shades of Grey”.  He wants to buy the book for his wife’s birthday, but he’s too shy/embarrassed/nervous.  So instead, he pens his own story.  He doesn’t know exactly what “mommy porn” is, but he thinks it goes a little like this.

We had our own Lance Hildebrand read some excerpts from Scott’s “50 Shades of Reality” (hear it below).  Let us know if this turns you on:

Click here to read the whole article.  It’s worth the read!

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live