50 Shades of Reality (as read by Lance)

Scott Dannemiller has become an overnight hero to thousands of women. In his blog, he talked about the phenomenon known as “50 Shades of Grey”. He wants to buy the book for his wife’s birthday, but he’s too shy/embarrassed/nervous. So instead, he pens his own story. He doesn’t know exactly what “mommy porn” is, but he thinks it goes a little like this.

We had our own Lance Hildebrand read some excerpts from Scott’s “50 Shades of Reality” (hear it below). Let us know if this turns you on:

Click here to read the whole article. It’s worth the read!