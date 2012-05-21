Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Interview: Amber Riley (from Glee)

Filed Under: Amber Riley, American Idol, GLEE
attends "Struck By Lightning" Premiere during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at the Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 21, 2012 in New York City.
(Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

Y98’s Paul Cook sat down with Glee‘s Amber Riley to talk just how many tissues Y98’s Jill Devine will need for the upcoming graduation and ‘goodbye’ episodes, plus her favorite artist to pay tribute to on Glee.

Check out the American Idol page for all of Paul’s featured interviews, photos and videos from L.A.

Also be sure to check the American Idol Backstage Scoop on Storify for more updates from our friends covering the Idol finale across the CBS Radio network!

For all the details on the 11th season of American Idol, visit AmericanIdol.com.

american idol logo Y98s Paul Cook Broadcasts Live from American Idol Finale in L.A.!

AMERICAN IDOL (R) and IDOL 19 TV Ltd. and FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (c) 2012 FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and 19 TV Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by FremantleMedia Enterprises, www.Americanidol.com, FOX and its related entities. All Rights Reserved.

More from Paul Cook
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live