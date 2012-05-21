Interview: Amber Riley (from Glee)

Y98’s Paul Cook sat down with Glee‘s Amber Riley to talk just how many tissues Y98’s Jill Devine will need for the upcoming graduation and ‘goodbye’ episodes, plus her favorite artist to pay tribute to on Glee.

Check out the American Idol page for all of Paul’s featured interviews, photos and videos from L.A.

Also be sure to check the American Idol Backstage Scoop on Storify for more updates from our friends covering the Idol finale across the CBS Radio network!

For all the details on the 11th season of American Idol, visit AmericanIdol.com.

AMERICAN IDOL (R) and IDOL 19 TV Ltd. and FremantleMedia North America, Inc. (c) 2012 FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and 19 TV Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by FremantleMedia Enterprises, www.Americanidol.com, FOX and its related entities. All Rights Reserved.