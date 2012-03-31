Week of 3.31- STL 20 Countdown with Paul Cook

This week on the STL 20, find out if Kelly Clarkson can hold on to the number one spot for the second week in a row, keeping Adele from the top spot. Keep reading the STL 20 recap to find out!

In case you missed last week’s countdown: STL 20 Countdown (Week of 3.24)

#20 – Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera – “Moves Like Jagger”

Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera slip back one spot to #20 this week with “Moves Like Jagger,” featured on the re-release of 2010’s Hands All Over.

#19 – Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know”



Jumping ahead one spot on the countdown to #19 is Belgium-Australian musician, Gotye with his song “Somebody That I Used To Know“ from his 2011 album, Making Mirrors.

#18 – Lady Gaga – “You and I”



Lady Gaga falls back one spot at #18 this week with “You and I,” the fourth single from 2011’s Born This Way.

#17- Jason Mraz – “I Won’t Give Up”

Jason Mraz skips ahead one to #17 with “I Won’t Give Up” from his upcoming fourth studio album, Love Is a Four Letter Word.

#16 – Colbie Caillat – “Brighter Than The Sun”



Colbie Caillat drops to the #16 spot this week with the second single from her latest album All of You, “Brighter than the Sun.” Don’t miss Colbie at The Peabody Opera House with Gavin DeGraw on June 24th!

#15 – Coldplay – “Paradise”

Coldplay jumps ahead one spot on the countdown to #15 this week with the second single from their fifth studio album Mylo Xyloto, “Paradise.”

#14 – Daughtry – “Crawling Back to You”

Daughtry falls back three spots to #14 this week on the STL 20 with “Crawling Back to You,” the lead single from their third studio album Break the Spell.

#13 – Katy Perry- “Part Of Me”



Katy Perry makes her way up on the countdown advancing 2 spots to #13 with “Part Of Me” from her album Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection.

#12 – Kelly Clarkson – “Mr. Know It All”



Kelly Clarkson holds on to the #12 spot this week on the STL 20 with “Mr. Know It All,” the first single from her fifth studio album, Stronger.

#11 Jessie Jay- “Domino”

[Jessie J jumps ahead in the STL 20 countdown to #11 this week with her latest single “Domino” from her first studio album Who Are You .

#10 – Selena Gomez & the Scene – “Love You Like A Love Song”



Selena Gomez slips back two spots to #10 this week with the second single from her third studio album When the Sun Goes Down, “Love You Like A Love Song.”

#9-Train – “Drive By”



Train slides ahead one spot to #9 with their song, “Drive By” from their upcoming album California 37. The expected release date for the album is March or April of this year.

#8 – David Guetta ft. Usher – “Without You” ( 1)

David Guetta featuring Usher jumps ahead one spot to #8 this week with the third single from this year’s Nothing But The Beat, “Without You.”

#7 – Gavin DeGraw – “Not Over You”



Gavin DeGraw stays strong at #7 on the countdown with “Not Over You,” the lead single from his fourth studio album Sweeter. Don’t miss Gavin at The Peabody Opera House with Colbie Caillat on June 24th!

#6 – Katy Perry- “The One That Got Away”



Katy Perry falls back two spots this week to #6 with “The One That Got Away,” the sixth single from 2010’s Teenage Dream.

#5- Christina Perri – “A Thousand Years”

Christina Perri jumps ahead one spot on the countdown this week to #5 with “A Thousand Years,” the second single from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

#4 – Bruno Mars – “It Will Rain”



Bruno Mars falls back one spot to #4 this week with his latest single, “It Will Rain.”

#3 – Rihanna – “We Found Love”



]Rihanna skips ahead two spots on the countdown this week to #3 with “We Found Love,” the lead single from her sixth studio album, 2011’s Talk That Talk.

#2 – Adele – “Set Fire to the Rain”



Adele holds on the the #2 spot this week on the countdown with “Set Fire to the Rain,” the third single from 2010’s 21.

#1 – Kelly Clarkson – “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You)”



Kelly Clarkson stays strong on the countdown at #1 with her latest hit, “Stronger,” released as the second single from 2011’s Stronger.

